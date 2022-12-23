In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a woman threw nine puppies into a river in Budaun. Reportedly, the woman threw the puppies amid the gripping winter season that has struck the Northern states in India. After the incident came to light, animal lovers and activist reached the spot and demanded justice for the poor animals. As per reports, the local police fished out the bodies of the puppies and sent it for post-mortem. Responding to a tweet by a local journalist about the matter, the Budaun police said that a case has been registered with the local police station Bisauli. Viral Video: Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Students' Group Over Seats on School Bus in UP’s Jhansi.

Woman throws puppies in river

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध मे स्थानीय थाना बिसौली पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। विवेचना प्रचलित है। — Budaun Police (@budaunpolice) December 23, 2022

