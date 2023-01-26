two groups of people pelted stones at each other during a clash in the Brahimpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Thursday. Reportedly, the clash broke out when an argument with a shopkeeper regarding the transaction turned violent. The incident took place on the Chibramau Saurikh Road in the village. The police launched a probe after the video of the incident went viral. Uttar Pradesh: Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups in Moradabad Over Dispute, Four Arrested (Watch Video).

Two Groups Clash, Pelt Stones at Each Other:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)