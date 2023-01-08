Clash broke out between two groups in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad over supremacy in the village. The CCTV video of the clash has now surfaced on social media. Reports said that some rowdies in ekta vihar colony wanted to enforce their supremacy on others in the area and when some people refused they were badly thrashed. Police have arrested four people so far and had admitted the injured to hospital. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Viral Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Two Families Over Playing With Child in UP’s Mainpuri

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A clash broke out between two groups in Ekta Vihar Colony of Moradabad, injuries reported. Four people arrested so far. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/98SQiar9kp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2023

