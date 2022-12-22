Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court posted the hearing on the issue of OBC reservation for urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh to Friday.

A bench of Justice D K Upadhyay and Justice Saurabh Lavania extended the stay on issuing the notification till the matter is disposed.

The hearing was posted to Friday due to shortage of time.

The Lucknow bench of the high court is hearing petitions challenging the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation prepared on the basis of a rapid survey by the government.

The petitioners plead that in compliance of the apex court order, the state government must follow the triple test formula to constitute a dedicated commission to study the political backwardness of OBC in the state and then fix reservation. Whereas the state government pleaded that it conducted the rapid survey which is as good as that of the triple test formula suggested by the Supreme Court.

It may noted that Friday is the last working day of this year as winter vacations will start from Saturday.

