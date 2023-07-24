In a terrible incident, a man was urinated upon by a miscreant as he lay on the ground in semi unconscious state, bleeding profusely, in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The accused, identified as Aditya, thrashed the victim before committing the horrible act. One of the accomplices of the accused recorded the incident on camera. It is said that the incident occurred 3-4 months ago, but it has come to the fore just now. No complaint was filed in connection with the incident, but Uttar Pradesh police took cognisance of the viral video and arrested the accused. Sidhi Urination Video: Dashmat Rawat Not Man Whom Pravesh Shukla Urinated On? Madhya Pradesh Congress Shares Interview Clip Asking If CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Washed Feet of 'Fake Victim'.

Uttar Pradesh Urination Viral Video (Disturbing Video, Viewer Discretion Advised):

Agra DCP City Suraj Rai: There was no complaint in the case. Police took cognizance. Main accused Aditya has been identified and arrested. Efforts are being made to trace his accomplices. pic.twitter.com/zIWeCao2k8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 24, 2023

