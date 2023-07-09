In a major turn of events in the Sidhi urination case, it is now being said that Dashmat Rawat was not the real man on whom Pravesh Shukla urinated upon. Rawat, in an interview with Rawat, said that the man in the video was not him. He alleged that Shukla's uncle got him to sign an affidavit fraudulently. Rawat also claimed that he had never seen Shukla and alleged that he had got himself in. Madhya Pradesh Congress also shared the video with a scathing attack on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "Shivraj did the drama of washing someone else's feet, is the real victim missing?" the Congress tweeted.

Dashmat Rawat Not Man Whom Pravesh Shukla Urinated On?

Congress Launches Attack on Shivraj Singh Chouhan:

