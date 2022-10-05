Dussehra, which is one of the major Hindu festivals, is celebrated every year at the end of Navratri. The festival ends with the celebration of 'Ravana Dahan' on the last day of Navaratri. However, rain is playing as a spoiler in celebration of Ravana Dahan in Uttar Pradesh. The state is reeling under heavy rains. Heavy rainfall has been witnessed on Wednesday in Lucknow, Kanpur and other parts of the state on Dussehra 2022. The Ravana effigies which were meant to be burnt on the final day of Navaratri celebration on the occasion of Dussehra stand spoiled due to heavy rains in Kanpur. The Ramlila Ground Aishbagh in Lucknow has also witnessed heavy rains today, due to which Ram Leela will be held inside a hall and the Ravana effigy will be burned by laminating it with polythene. Also Read | Dussehra 2022: 600-Year-Old Practice of Ravana Dahan Will Not Be Postponed, Says Ramlila Ground Aishbagh Secretary As Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Ravana Effigy Spoiled Due to Heavy Rains in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh | With heavy rains lashing Kanpur today, the Ravana effigies to be burnt for the final day of Navratri celebrations on occasion of #Dussehra stand spoiled. pic.twitter.com/5nUppNvZ1J — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2022

