Amid the rising cases of "forged" halal certificates in Uttar Pradesh, the Food Commissioner's Office on Saturday, November 18, issued an order banning all types of Halal items in the state. "In the interest of public health, production, storing, distribution and sale of halal-certified edible items banned in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect," the official notification by the Food Commissioner's Office read. The development comes after the police registered a case against a company and a few other organisations for allegedly exploiting people's religious sentiments to boost sales by providing "forged" halal certificates. Uttar Pradesh: FIR Registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow Against Various Companies Issuing Halal Certification (Watch Video).

UP Bans Sale of Halal-Certified Products

