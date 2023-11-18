An FIR has been registered in Hazratganj Police Station against various companies issuing Halal Certification in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. According to the complainant, Shailesh Sharma, the complaint has been filed against four companies based in Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi, who allegedly had no permission from the Government of India to issue the certification. “When the investigation is done, all aspects will come forward. If the issuing of certification is right, they will get a clean chit. If they are wrong, then action will be taken against them”, Sharma stated. IRCTC Issues Statement After Video of Heated Altercation Between Irate Passenger and Indian Railways Staff Over 'Halal Tea' Goes Viral.

FIR Registered Against Companies Issuing Halal Certification in Lucknow

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: An FIR has been registered in Hazratganj Police Station against various companies issuing Halal Certification. Shailesh Sharma, the complainant, says, "...There are four companies in Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi that issue halal certificates... When we… pic.twitter.com/ZPBCso1MYF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 18, 2023

