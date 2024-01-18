BJP MLA Keyur Rokadiya on Thursday, January 18, said that around 7-8 children died in the Vadodara boat capsizing incident. The development comes after a boat carrying 27 children reportedly capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake. Speaking about the incident, Keyur Rokadiya said, "As per initial information, the boat was carrying more students than its capacity, and around 7-8 children have died. Whoever is at fault will be punished." He also said the priority is to rescue as many children as possible. Vadodara Boat Capsize: Boat Carrying 27 Children Capsizes in Gujarat’s Harni Motnath Lake, Rescue Operation Launched (Watch Video).

Whoever Is at Fault Will Be Punished

VIDEO | "As per initial information, the boat was carrying more students than its capacity, and around 7-8 children have died. Whoever is at fault will be punished. Our priority is to rescue as many children as possible," says BJP MLA Keyur Rokadiya on the Vadodara boat capsizing… pic.twitter.com/DlQT8vtRix — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

Boat Capsizes in Vadodara

#WATCH | Gujarat: A boat carrying children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/gC07EROBkh — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

AB Gor, Collector of Vadodara on Boat Capsize Incident

