In an unfortunate incident in Gujarat, a boat capsized in Vadodara today, January 18. Confirming the incident, AB Gor, Collector of Vadodara, said, "There were 27 children (on the boat)." As per news agency ANI, the boat was carrying children when it capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted. A rescue operation is underway at the site of the incident. Gujarat Boat Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Vessel Docked at Mundra Port.

Boat Capsizes in Vadodara

#WATCH | Gujarat: A boat carrying children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/gC07EROBkh — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

AB Gor, Collector of Vadodara on Boat Capsize Incident

