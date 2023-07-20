Heavy rainfall has thrown life out of the gear in the Vasai-Virar area in Palghar amid Monsoon 2023. The downpour led to many roads being submerged under water. Motorists and car drivers are having a hard time wading through the waterlogged roads and negotiating potholes. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48) has also been waterlogged, leading to mass disruption. Several videos have surfaced on social media that showed the intensity of Vasai-Virar Waterlogging. Palghar School Holiday: All Schools and Colleges To Be Closed on July 20 in View of Heavy Rains.

Vasai-Virar Waterlogging Videos:

People of Virar have their basic monsoon amenities ready to tackle #MumbaiRains No Complaints, No Panic. pic.twitter.com/MOwyOcCghd — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 20, 2023

Vasai-Virar Waterlogging Video:

Vasai-Virar Waterlogging:

Situation in Virar right now. Virar is completely under water. People are walking all the home from station. No public transport available. Only tractors 🚜. #vasai #virar #VasaiVirar #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/wr9gKzdcjc — Indian Times Mirror (@ITMfactchecked) July 19, 2023

NH-48 Waterlogged:

Roads Under Water:

We Can:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)