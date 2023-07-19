The Collector of Palghar district has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on July 20 in view of the heavy rain alert. The India Meteorological Department has issued a "Red" alert for the district along with Raigad. The collector has advised citizens to avoid going out of the house if it is not necessary. High Tide in Mumbai Video: Marine Drive Witnesses High Tidal Waves as Heavy Rainfall Continues Across City, IMD Issues Orange Alert.

Palghar School Holiday:

