A shocking incident has come to light where a woman and her daughter were beaten by a man in Lakhimpur Kheri. Reportedly, the woman was sweeping outside her house. The dust flying from sweeping annoyed the man. Following this, he launched an attack on the woman and her daughter. The incident took place in a village under Neemgaon police station limits. The woman and her daughter were badly injured in the attack. Video: Man Beaten Mercilessly by Shopkeeper Over Trivial Dispute in UP’s Bijnor, Probe Launched.

Miscreant Beats Woman, Her Daughter:

