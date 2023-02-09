In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a moving car caught fire in Meerut. A video of the car being engulfed in blaze has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the moving car caught fire on Daurala Highway in Meerut. Reports also said that the driver of the vehicle saved his life by jumping out of the car. After the incident came to light, the Daurala police were alerted, which immediately reached the spot. Fire fighters have been engaged to douse off the fire. Meerut Youth Insults National Anthem, Dances Obscenely While Playing It; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Car Catches Fire on Meerut Highway

There Is No Loss of Life, Says Meerut Police

थाना दौराला पुलिस द्वारा आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। कोई जनहानि नहीं है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) February 9, 2023

