In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a youth insulted the national anthem on Republic Day 2023 in Meerut. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows the man doing objectionable dance on the terrace as the national anthem plays in the background. The video also shows his friends laughing and making videos as he goes about with his act. After the incident came to light, the police took matter into their hands, and arrested the accused. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Youth Dances on National Anthem in Meerut

मेरठ में गणतंत्र दिवस पर राष्ट्रगान के अपमान का मामला सामने आया,एक युवक ने छत पर राष्ट्रगान बजाकर अश्लील डांस किया। इस दौरान उसके दोस्त भी थे। वे ठहाके लगा रहे थे। किसी ने इसका वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया। इस मामले को पुलिस ने खुद संज्ञान में लिया pic.twitter.com/wbIiVFGVVa — गुणा NAND ध्यानी JOURNALIST (@DhyaniGuna) January 28, 2023

