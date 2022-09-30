Four people on a Fortuner car attempted to abduct a petrol pump owner in Shivpur area of Varanasi. The attempted kidnapping video has gone viral on social media. The accused fled after people present on the spot ran towards them. The petrol pump owner has been identified as Vivekanand Singh. The incident of kidnapping attempt has been captured in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump. The Shivpur police has started investigation with CCTV camera footage and are yet to identify the accused. Video: Man Robs Elderly Woman's Purse in Nashik, Incident Caught on CCTV Camera

Watch Video:

वाराणसी ➡विवेकानंद सिंह का अपहरण करने की कोशिश ➡कार से आए 4 लोगों ने अपहरण की कोशिश की ➡रात 9 बजे विवेकानंद सिंह पेट्रोल पंप पर बैठे थे ➡पंप पर लोगों के होने से बदमाश हुए नाकाम।#Varanasi pic.twitter.com/0NqF2FKGBE — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) September 30, 2022

