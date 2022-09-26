The idol of Yogi Adityanath in the "Shri Yogi Mandir" built in Kalyan Bhadarsa of Ayodhya has been removed. According to reports, this action has been taken on the complaint of Ramnath Maurya, uncle of the founder of the temple, Prabhakar Maurya. Ramnath Maurya had complained about this to the Ayodhya administration including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They claim that the barren land on which the "Shri Yogi Mandir" has been built was ancestral. Ramnath alleges that Prabhakar Maurya has taken over his share by building a Yogi temple. Locals said that on Sunday, 25 September, police came and took out the idol from the temple however the police department refused to accept this. Police said that the land belongs to the government and they had gone their for its measurement, but they do not have any information about the idol. On the other hand, the uncle of the complainant Prabhakar Maurya said that this action has been taken after his complaint. After the dispute over Yogi's temple, preliminary measurement of the temple land was done on Sunday, in which the land turned out to belong to the Agricultural University of Kumarganj. After the complaint made on the Chief Minister's portal, the measurement of this place was done on Sunday on the orders of the SDM.

