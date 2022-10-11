In an unusual incident, a video of male goats giving milk has gone viral on social media. The video in question is from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district where goats are said to be giving milk in a farm. After the incident came to light, pictures and videos of the goats giving milk have taken internet by storm. As per reports, the Sartaj Farm in Madhya Pradesh has over 100 goats and among them, a few male goats are giving milk. Reports also said that the goats are giving 250 ml of milk in a day.

Goat Give Milks in Madhya Pradesh’s Farm

