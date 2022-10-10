In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a video of a Mother Dairy booth operator beating a man in Sector 74 Cap Town Society in Noida is going viral on social media. In the video, the Mother Dairy booth operator identified as Sachin can be seen beating a supplier after Mother Dairy's milk supply was delayed. The video shows the booth operator thrashing the supplier as others try to intervene and stop the fight. After the video went viral, Noida police said that the fight took place between the dairy operator and the milk supplier over the delay in bringing the milk. Police said that action were taken against them. Video: Hardoi SDM Swati Shukla Gets Furious After Medical College Doctor Does Not Offer Her Chair.

Dairy Operator and Milk Supplier Fight Over Delay in Milk Supply

Police Take Action Against the Two

