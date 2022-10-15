The horrifying reality of Bihar's medical apathy came to light when the Hajipur district hospital denied a man an ambulance and told him to get a private one. In the video, a man can be seen rushing while carrying his daughter in his arms as he tries to find a treatment facility. His daughter was bitten by a snake and can be seen in an unconscious state as he roams in search of help. Video: Former Bihar Minister Ram Preet Paswan Makes Narrow Escape As Lift Crashes From First Floor to Ground.

Man Carries Snake-Bitten Daughter’s Body in Arms:

हाजीपुर जिला अस्पताल से आई शर्मनाक तस्वीर, सिविल सर्जन बोले- जानकारी नहीं | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/a1SJXL1Ruw — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 15, 2022

