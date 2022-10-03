A frustrated biker on Monday evening set his bike on fire after being stopped for a traffic violation in Hyderabad. As per the reports, the man was riding his bike in the wrong direction. When stopped by a cop, he started an argument with the traffic police. Later, took out fuel from his vehicle and set it ablaze. The man, identified as Ashok, was arrested. However, due to his act, the traffic on the busy stretch stopped and was brought to a standstill. Video of Woman Smoking E-Cigarette at Garba Event Goes Viral, Vadodara’s ‘She’ Police Instructed To Monitor Women Who Hurt Religious Sentiments.

Man Sets Bike on Fire:

