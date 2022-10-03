Vadodara, Oct 3: The 'She' police team, originally formed to check eve teasing, will now also keep an eye on women who hurt sentiments of the majority community while playing garba here, Vadodara police commissioner said here on Monday.

"I will instruct the team to keep a vigil on such women along with the romeos and catch them and file a criminal case," Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh told the media. Video: Two Groups Clash Over Girls’ Dance at Garba Venue in MP’s Agar Malwa, 4 Hospitalised.

Woman Smoking an E-Cigarette While Playing Garba

वडोदरा के पुलिस आयुक्त ने कहा कि पूर्व संध्या पर छेड़खानी रोकने के लिए बनाई गई 'महिला' पुलिस टीम अब उन महिलाओं पर भी नजर रखेगी, जो गरबा खेलते हुए समुदाय की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाती हैं।@Vadcitypolice pic.twitter.com/rzgEXDpiQr — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) October 3, 2022

A video clip showing a woman smoking an e-cigarette while playing garba at the United way venue is going viral.

Even the United way organiser Hemant Shah has assured the majority community that the security team will be asked to be more vigilant and catch hold persons, who are found smoking cigarettes while playing garba on the ground, and ask them to leave the ground.

