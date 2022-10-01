An armed robbery was caught on a CCTV camera installed at a bank in Maharashtra's Nanded. In the video, five masked men can be seen barging into the bank, brandishing swords in broad daylight. As per reports, five robbers managed to flee while one man was caught by the locals and bank employees. The incident took place in the Sindhi area of the Umri district. Video: Miscreants Loot Rs 25,000 at Gunpoint From Cloth Merchant in UP’ Baghpat; Case Registered, Say Cops.

Armed Robbery Caught on Camera:

