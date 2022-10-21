In an unfortunate incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, an RTC bus caught fire near Gudivada Manikonda Road. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the passenger filled bus caught fire due to short circuit near Ventra Pragada on Gudivada Manikonda Road. Reports also said that all passengers are safe and there was no casualty in the incident. Video: Cargo Train Drives Through Flames After Crashing Into Fuel Truck in Central Mexico, Several Homes Set on Fire.

RTC Bus Catches Fire

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)