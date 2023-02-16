A cat and a wild leopard survived for hours trapped together in a well they had fallen into in Nashik before they were rescued unharmed on Tuesday morning by Forest department officials. The leopard did not harm the cat, though it was well within reach. The Forest department will release the Leopard in the wild after some checks. Leopard Attack in Gujarat: Big Cat Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Mervadar Village of Rajkot (Watch Video).

Leopard and Cat Rescued in Nashik:

#WATCH | A leopard and cat were safely rescued from a well by Forest department officials in Nashik on 14th February pic.twitter.com/oipvohHuDp — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)