In an unfortunate incident in Bihar’s Chhapra, a retired professor identified as Ranjay Singh suddenly suffered a heart attack, after which he died. He was addressing devotees from the stage when he suffered a heart attack which resulted in him collapsing on stage and dying. Though it remains unclear when did the incident take place. As soon as he fell there was a ruckus on the stage. In a hurry, the members of the committee took him to Chapra Sadar Hospital, and thought him unconscious, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors told that Rananjay Singh died soon after a heart attack. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Humanity Is Still Alive! Man Collapses After Heart Attack at Bantwal Railway Station, Kannada Lecturer Gives Her Train a Miss and Save His Life

Retired Professor Collapses And Dies on Stage:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)