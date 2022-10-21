Mumbai, October 21: In a heartwarming incident that took place in Mangaluru, a woman heading to Bengaluru gave her train a miss after she saw a man collapse on the railway station. The incident took place on September 28 when the woman identified as Hemavathi was waiting for her train at the Bantwal railway station. As per reports, the woman did not have any second thoughts as she missed her train and rushed to helping the man.

According to reports, Hemavathi, who is Kannada lecturer at University College, Nelyadi, was heading t o Bengaluru from Bantwal when the incident took place. Hemavathi heard a loud thud and saw a man behind her collapsing all of a sudden. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beats Roommate With Bat to Death for Refusing To Fetch Water for Cooking in Ghuma; Arrested.

Speaking to the Times of India, Hemavathi said, "I rushed to help him. He was sweating and had turned cold. I wiped his face and started asking people to help me. Everyone was busy rushing towards the train. One man who held his hand told me that he was dead and that I should take him to the government hospital."

Somehow, the woman gathered courage and held her bags and and escorted the man outside the railway station. "I prayed, for I knew he was alive. I tried calling for an ambulance. Once the train departed, there was hardly anyone around. I don't know from where I got the strength, I picked up all four bags, including his, held him and went outside the station," she added.

Outside the station, the woman boarded an autorickshaw and immediately rushed with the man to the government hospital. Meanwhile, the man gave the woman a doctor's number who was also his father in-law. The lecturer called the doctor, who in turn made arrangements and shifted the man to KMC Hospital, Mangaluru. The woman also said that she was scared as people told her that the man won't survive. After dropping the man to the hospital, Hemavathi took a bus to Bengaluru the next day. Video: Cop Performs CPR, Saves Life Of Farmer Who Collapsed on Ground Due to Heart Attack During Maha Padayatra in Andhra Pradesh.

The man who collapsed, a retired business said, "If not for Hemavathi, I would not have survived. Once I collapsed, I was aware of what was happening but could not speak. My father-in-law reached out to Dr Padmanabha Kamath, HoD of cardiology, KMC Hospital. His medical team revived me after a cardiac instability." However, the man couldn't thank Hemavathi. But fate had other plans.

The two met again on October 17 when Hemavathi visited KMC with her mother, who had an appointment with the same doctor. At he same time, the retired businessman had also come to see the doctor. Dr Kamath quickly recognised Hemavathi. Later, she was awarded with a certificate of appreciation.

