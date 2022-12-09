In a direct collision between a bike and a Scorpio near the Lagma Canal on Sikandra main road on Thursday, a young man died on the spot while another was seriously injured. The deceased was identified as Ajit Kumar while the seriously injured youth has been identified as Chhotu Thakur. The accident was so tremendous that after the collision, both the bike riders flew in the air. The seriously injured youth is being treated in a private hospital where his condition remains critical. CCTV footage of this accident has come to light which shows the white colored Scorpio from Sikandra hitting the bike hard. After the incident, the driver of Scorpio managed to escape with the vehicle. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Two Women, 2 Children Among Six of Marriage Party Killed in Mishap As Tractor Overturns in Chittoor; 22 Injured

