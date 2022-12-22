In an unfortunate incident that took place in Bihar, a truck collided with a tree and caught fire. Reportedly, three people were badly injured in the incident. As per reports, the accident took place due to dense dense fog on National Highway-106 in Supaul. Reports also said that the truck hit a biker, who came under the grip of the truck. Reports said that both the both the driver and co-driver were injured in the road accident. Bihar Shocker: Man Practicing Witchcraft Sacrifices 7-Year-Old Son in Banka; Arrested.

Truck Catches Fire After Hitting Tree in Bihar

