A video is doing rounds on social media where two men were seen thrashing a man on a road in Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. The incident is said to be in Tedha village under the Sumerpur police station limits. In the video, the duo can be seen punching and kicking a man on the road. Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the video, police have arrested one person in connection with the incident. Video: Clerk Takes Bribe from Farmers to Prepare Samman Nidhi Documents in UP’s Lalitpur, Investigation Launched.

Two Beat up Man Mercilessly in UP:

इस संबंध में अवगत कराना है कि शराब के नशे में मारपीट की बात प्रकाश मे आई थी जिसमें एक व्यक्ति को हिरासत में ले लिया गया शेष वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — HAMIRPUR POLICE (@hamirpurpolice) October 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)