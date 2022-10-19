A video of a clerk seeking bribe from farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district has surfaced on social media. The viral video shows a clerk posted in the Mehroni Tehsil of the district is seen taking bribes from an old farmer couple to prepare their documents for Samman Nidhi. After the video surfaced, Sub-Collector Mehroni has constituted a two-member team for the investigation. Video: School Student Narrowly Escapes From Being Bitten by Snake in Kerala's Kollam

Watch Viral Video:

