Ghaziabad Police on Monday arrested two women and one man for dancing on elevated road by blocking it with their car. A case was registered after the video went viral on social media. The case was registered at Kaushambi Thana. Ghaziabad Police also seized the car that was seen in the viral video. Two women are seen dancing on the Bollywood song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ by blocking the highway by parking their car on road in the viral video. Ghaziabad Police after arresting the man said that "Taking cognizance of the viral video on social media on December 10, in which 1 young man and 2 women were dancing on the elevated road by blocking the public road with their car, charges were registered at Thana Kaushambi. The car has been seized after arresting." After arresting the girls Police said that "Advance legal action is being taken by police station Kaushambi by arresting the two girls related to viral video on social media. Yesterday on 11.12.22 one youth was arrested and the car was seized." Video of Bikers Dancing to ‘Nagin Tune’ Courtesy Truck Horn Honking Goes Crazy Viral; Internet Has Mixed Reactions.

Watch: Two Women Dancing on Road in The Viral Video

Ghaziabad Police Arrests One Man and Seize the Vehicle

कल दि0 10.12.22 को सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो जिसमे 1 युवक व 2 युवती अपनी कार से एलिवेटेड रोड पर सार्वजनिक मार्ग को अवरुद्व कर डांस कर रहे थे का संज्ञान लेते हुए थाना कौशांबी पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया था, थाना कौशांबी पुलिस द्वारा युवक को गिरफ्तार कर उक्त कार को सीज किया गया है pic.twitter.com/6hohBJ4OoU — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) December 11, 2022

Kaushambi Thana Police Arrest the Two Girls Dancing in the Viral Video

