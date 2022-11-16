In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, a minor girl jumped off a speeding autorickshaw after she was allegedly molested. A video of the minor girl's courageous act to save herself after the molestation bid has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the minor girl jumped off the speeding rickshaw as the auto driver tried to molest her. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed on the roads in the city. As soon as the girl jumps, people can be seen rushing to help her. After the incident came to light, the accused driver identified as Syed Akbar Hameed was arrested. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Girl Jumps off Speeding Autorickshaw

