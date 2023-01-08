A kid had a miraculous escape after an accident on which she and her family were travelling collided with another bike on a busy Bengaluru road. The bike, with the child on it, moved for nearly 200 metres before crashing into the centre median lawn on Tumakuru Road. Motorists rushed to help the child, who, miraculously, was not injured. The video clip shows a couple riding a bike with their child seated in front. The speeding motorcycle hits another two-wheeler and due to the impact, the couple fell off the vehicle while the child remains seated. The bike miraculously continued to run on the road without getting imbalanced or hitting another vehicle. Viral Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Two Families Over Playing With Child in UP’s Mainpuri.

Watch Viral Video:

