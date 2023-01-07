Two families got into a heated fight in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri over playing with a child. The report says that a childless woman was playing with a child by taking her into her lap. However, seeing this the mother of the child got furious due to which a massive clash broke out between the families. After the video of the incident came to light on social media, Uttar Pradesh police took notice of the incident and asked the area in charge to inform them about the matter as soon as possible. Mainpuri police said that action already has been taken regarding the same. They also informed that no arrest has been made as both parties sorted out the matter in a mutual argument in the thana Karhal area. Viral Video: Two TTE's Drag Passenger From Seat, Thrash Him Brutally After Argument Over Ticket Checking In Bihar

