In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a road sank in state's capital city Lucknow. According to reports, the road sank 25 feet deep. The incident took place in Vikas Nagar area of Lucknow. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, after the incident came to light, the police reached the spot and barricaded the area. Viral Video: UP Roadways Bus Catches Fire in Ayodhya Highway, Passengers Jump Off Burning Vehicle to Safety.

Watch Video of the Sunken Road in UP

लखनऊ का विकास नगर इलाक़ा में सड़क 25 फिट धँस गई है। pic.twitter.com/YUVsFgTCK5 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 28, 2022

