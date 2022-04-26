In a shocking incident, a child who breathed his last at Tirupati’s RUIA hospital was taken home for last rites on a bike. N. Chandrababu Naidu, Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh took to Twitter to share the plight of the deceased's father. "My heart aches for innocent little Jesava, who died at Tirupati’s RUIA hospital. His father pleaded with authorities to arrange an ambulance which never came," Naidu said. He also mentioned that private ambulance providers asked a fortune to take the child home for the final rites. Unfortunately, the father took his child back home on a bike for 90 kms.

Check tweet:

The poverty stricken father had no choice but to carry his child on a bike for 90 kms. This heart-wrenching tragedy is a reflection of the state of healthcare infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh which is crumbling under @ysjagan's administration.2/2 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)