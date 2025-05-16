A viral video from Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park has raised serious concerns over security lapses at one of India’s premier tiger reserves. The footage, reportedly captured near the Daulada Devpura dam region, shows a man petting tiger cubs resting inside a concrete pipe, with no forest officials in sight. In another video circulating online, a man is seen casually walking just a few feet away from a full-grown tiger, further highlighting the risk posed by such close encounters. Ranthambore National Park, a critical habitat for Bengal tigers, is home to over 70 big cats. Tiger Eats Crocodile Video: Tigress Riddhi, Three Cubs Seen Feasting on Croc in Ranthambore National Park; Clip Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Man Petting Tiger Cubs at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park

