In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a truck carrying cold drinks overturned on the Kolhapur-Ratnagari Road. The accident took place near the Puikhadi area in Kolhapur. While the driver and assistant suffered injures, a bizarre picture has come forward from the incident which showed people looting the truck. A video of the accident site has gone viral on social media. The 49-second video clip shows people rushing towards the truck and lifting cold drinks bottles and cartons. As the video moves further, people can be seen emptying the toppled-down truck. Maharashtra Road Accident: Locals Loot Edible Oil As Tanker Overturns in Yavatmal (Watch Video).

Truck Carrying Cold Drinks Meets With an Accident

