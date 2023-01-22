A tanker carrying edible oil overturned near Malkhed in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, disrupting traffic movement on the road for about a couple of hours. The incident took place on Sunday morning. The reason behind the mishap is unknown as yet. However, a number of locals rushed to the spot and looted the oil overflowing from the tanker. Maharashtra Road Accident: Speeding Truck Collides With Van on Mumbai-Goa Highway in Raigad; Nine Killed and Child Injured (See Pics).

Oil Tanker Overturns in Yavatmal:

