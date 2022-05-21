The Government of India on Saturday appointed Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Vivek Kumar as Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinets approved the proposal for the appointment of Kumar.

Check tweet:

Vivek Kumar, IFS appointed as PS to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/nlEpS5ejYN — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

