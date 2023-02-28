A man was injured after he was allegedly shot at by two miscreants, who barged into his office and fired around three rounds at him in Chanchal Park. Delhi Police said that three bike-borne miscreants reached in front of a Cable and WiFi office, located at Som Bazar road, Chanchal Park, before two of them barged into the office and fired at the man. The man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and is under treatment. The motive behind the firing is yet to be known. Haryana: Celebratory Firing at Wedding in Yamunanagar, Five Booked After VIdeo Goes Viral.

Firing At Chanchal Park:

#WATCH | A PCR call was received regarding a firing incident at a cable office in Delhi's Chanchal Park. Three boys entered the office and opened fire on the people sitting inside. One person has been injured; investigation underway: DCP Outer (CCTV visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/aRvlb5DkoK — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)