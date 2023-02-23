Haryana police on Thursday booked 5 people for firing at a wedding in Yamunagar of Haryana after the video clip of the incident went viral on social media. The video showed the men firing gunshots in the air at a wedding function. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. A case has been registered against the five people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Uttar Pradesh: Four Injured in Celebratory Firing During Wedding Function in Hathras, Groom’s Father Detained (Watch Video).

Celebratory Firing at Wedding:

Harsh firing took place at a wedding ceremony in Haryana's Yamunanagar, Police registered a case against five people under various sections: DSP Pramod Kumar pic.twitter.com/3cCyawLTxS — Nikhil (@NikhilCh_) February 23, 2023

