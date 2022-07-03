A major fire out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station earlier today. The train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. All passengers are safe, and fire from the engine did not spread, ANI reported. Fire fighting ops are underway.

Watch Video:

