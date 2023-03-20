Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Monday raised slogans in the Lok Sabha as they demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech in London. The 1-minute 6-second video clip shows BJP MPs raising slogans against Rahul Gandhi as they demand an apology from the Congress leader over his speech in London. The logjam between the ruling and the opposition parties continued in Rajya Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' remark in London. Gandhi had also demanded a probe into allegations against the Adani Group. Rahul Gandhi Says ‘I Haven’t Spoken Against India, Will Speak in House if Allowed’ (Watch Video).

BJP MPs Raise Slogans in Lok Sabha

#WATCH | BJP MPs raise slogans in Lok Sabha as they demand an apology from Congress leader Rahul Rahul Gandhi over his speech in London. pic.twitter.com/aHu0fG1bAi — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)