In a shocking incident, a bus was trapped under an uprooted tree in the aftermath of a hailstorm in Delhi, causing traffic snarls near Sanchar Bhawan. In another incident, a canopy toppled near Vijay Chowk after heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the city. According to sources, eights flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Dehradun due to bad weather in Delhi.

May 30, 2022

