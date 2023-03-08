Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel hosted a Holi celebrations event at his residence in Bhilai-3. The celebrations were in full zest; trumpets and drums were being blown. Moreover, people were playing with 'dandiya' sticks. Holi 2023 Wishes & WhatsApp Status Video: Images, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, Greetings, Messages and SMS for the Loved-Filled Festival of Colours.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Celebrated Holi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)