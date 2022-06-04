The Qutub Minar was lit up with muti-coloured lights on the eve of World Environment Day with a special message of "Dont Choose Extinction." The World Environment Day, a global event led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), is celebrated on June 5 annually to urge people to protect nature.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: Ahead of World Environment Day Qutub Minar is all lit up with a projected message of 'Don't Choose Extinction' pic.twitter.com/enT6EskBkR — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

