A Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Patna airport after the aircraft reportedly caught fire mid-air on Sunday. Reports say that the fire was caused due to a technical glitch. Meanwhile, all passengers were safely rescued.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH Delhi bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna airport after reporting technical glitch which prompted fire in the aircraft; All passengers safely rescued pic.twitter.com/Vvsvq5yeVJ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

